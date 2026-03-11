Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 14.48%.The company had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 million.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

FTK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 406,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Flotek Industries

In other news, CFO James Bond Clement sold 6,299 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $100,909.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 122,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,848.74. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 1,542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 66.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

FTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flotek Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc (NYSE: FTK) is a Houston-based oilfield services provider specializing in innovative chemical technologies for the upstream energy sector. The company develops, manufactures and markets specialty drilling fluids, completion fluids and production chemicals that enhance drilling efficiency, optimize well performance and mitigate operational risks. Flotek’s solutions are designed to improve drilling rates of penetration, reduce nonproductive time and address challenging downhole environments, including high-pressure/high-temperature wells and sour service conditions.

Flotek’s operations are organized into three core business segments: Drilling & Completion Fluids, Production Chemicals & Process Management, and Water Solutions.

