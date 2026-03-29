Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 956,678 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the February 26th total of 636,908 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,961,452 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $41.64.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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