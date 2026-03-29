VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) Short Interest Up 73.3% in March

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 127,772 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the February 26th total of 73,717 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CRAK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 214,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,786. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

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Institutional Trading of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

About VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

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