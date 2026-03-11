BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.1980. Approximately 36,851,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 64,596,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBAI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

