NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Vox Royalty Corp. $VOXR

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 617,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Vox Royalty makes up about 0.7% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOXR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vox Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vox Royalty Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of VOXR opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. Vox Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

Further Reading

