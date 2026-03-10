Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 477,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,384,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

