Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to “Buy” at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $700.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTU. Argus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on Intuit in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.29.

Intuit Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $473.67 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $349.00 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,168 shares of company stock worth $79,899,156. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 144,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,073,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 719,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,726,000 after buying an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

