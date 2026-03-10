Capital International Sarl Increases Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $45,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,277.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,351.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,326.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total value of $13,296,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,888.64. The trade was a 32.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total transaction of $5,576,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,712. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,248 shares of company stock worth $168,818,884. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

