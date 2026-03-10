Capital International Sarl Grows Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $80,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in GE Aerospace by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 587,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 8.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,465,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,043,000 after acquiring an additional 484,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

NYSE GE opened at $321.67 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $337.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.52.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

