Capital International Sarl Acquires 46,052 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,052 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $376.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.38.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.17.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

