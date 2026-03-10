Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ: PRAX) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research.

2/23/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines is now covered by Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines is now covered by Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $412.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines was given a new $433.00 price target by Robert W. Baird. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines was given a new $305.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $500.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by Wedbush from $95.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock, up from $760.00.

2/4/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $460.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $1,245.00 price target on the stock, up from $340.00.

1/29/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

1/28/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock, up from $450.00.

1/12/2026 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by Wedbush from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for disorders driven by neuronal excitability. The company applies translational neuroscience and genetic insights to design small molecule drugs that target specific ion channels and receptor subtypes implicated in neurological and psychiatric conditions. Its research aims to address unmet needs in rare epilepsies, essential tremor, treatment-resistant depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company’s pipeline includes several lead candidates at various stages of development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.