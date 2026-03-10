Capital International Ltd. CA Invests $7.07 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:IBM opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus set a $360.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

