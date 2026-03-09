Virtuals Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $657.93 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Virtuals Protocol has a total market cap of $657.93 million and $74.73 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol launched on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 656,301,970.33339265 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.65146997 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 730 active market(s) with $68,304,760.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtuals Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtuals Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

