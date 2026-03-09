Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $49,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

VOE stock opened at $187.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

