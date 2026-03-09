Sienna Gestion Reduces Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Sienna Gestion decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,362 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 51,381 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.2% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of eBay by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,815.60. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, President Capital cut their price target on eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.