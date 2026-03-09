LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 43,181 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,181 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,265,000 after buying an additional 1,836,788 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth $78,932,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth $58,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 62.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,858,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,014,000 after purchasing an additional 714,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 502.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 658,102 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,260.36. This represents a 41.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 172,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,778,423.10. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,369. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.55 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

