ITT (NYSE:ITT) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $245.00 price target on ITT in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Get ITT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $185.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. ITT has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $209.70.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ITT by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 402,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,026,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in ITT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 284,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of ITT by 20.5% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 39,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.