Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $37,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 79.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $146.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.53. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

