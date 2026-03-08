United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Position in Wabtec $WAB

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 258.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Wabtec by 454.5% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Wabtec by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. grew its stake in Wabtec by 18,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $441,786.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,177,816.79. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nalin Jain sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.09, for a total value of $2,095,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,668.76. This trade represents a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,192 shares of company stock worth $8,379,272. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAB opened at $244.16 on Friday. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $266.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

