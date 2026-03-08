United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 3,400 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 147.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $253.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.21.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $192.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.46%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

