Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,029 FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 67.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $142,012,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,678.6% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,140,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,888,000 after buying an additional 795,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,455,000 after acquiring an additional 749,080 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.22.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $260.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.The company had revenue of $662.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.