Regal Partners Ltd Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in Comstock Inc. $LODE

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 3.22% of Comstock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,539 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comstock by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 462,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock in the second quarter worth $163,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Comstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Comstock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of LODE stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Comstock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Comstock Mining, Inc (NYSE: LODE) is a growth-oriented mineral exploration and production company focused on the historic Comstock Lode in Virginia City, Nevada. The company’s primary business activities include the development, extraction and sale of gold and silver from its flagship Lucerne project. Comstock leverages modern mining techniques and infrastructure to access high-grade ore bodies in one of North America’s most renowned silver-gold districts.

In addition to its core precious metals operations, Comstock Mining maintains a commercial real estate division centered in Virginia City’s historic district.

