Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 104,284 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,746,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,657,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,962,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,393,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,603,000 after buying an additional 230,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,853,000 after buying an additional 200,643 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

