Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Shares of PLUG opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 229.83%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo acquired 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $87,282.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,156.88. This trade represents a 13.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 333,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,365.53. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,599,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,311,000 after buying an additional 19,967,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,258,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,268,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,323 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Plug Power by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,695,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 714,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,684,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

