TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) executives told investors the company made “meaningful progress and improved performance” across its portfolio in 2025, pointing to higher origination activity, year-over-year net asset value (NAV) growth, and continued efforts to diversify borrower exposures while working through legacy credit situations.

Origination activity increased as venture conditions improved

Chief Executive Officer Jim Labe said the venture debt environment remained active in 2025, supported by an uptick in venture capital activity. Citing PitchBook data, Labe noted U.S. venture capital deal value increased to $339 billion across more than 16,000 deals by the end of 2025, and that deal value in the company’s core venture growth segment rose 131% year-over-year.

Management highlighted a significant increase in new commitments compared with 2024. Labe said TPVG closed $508 million of new debt commitments during 2025, up from $175 million in 2024, calling it the highest origination activity in more than two years. The company ended 2025 with $287 million in fundings, “more than double” the prior year, and Labe said the platform’s pipeline exceeded $2 billion.

President and Chief Investment Officer Sajal Srivastava added that TriplePoint Capital signed $207 million of term sheets in the fourth quarter and $1.2 billion for the full year, up more than 60% from $736 million in 2024. During Q4, the advisor allocated $90 million in new commitments to TPVG across 12 companies, with two-thirds going to new portfolio companies. For the full year, TPVG closed $508 million of debt commitments with 28 new portfolio companies and seven existing obligors.

Portfolio rotation toward newer vintages and AI-enabled companies

Executives repeatedly emphasized portfolio diversification and “sector rotation,” with particular focus on AI. Labe described AI as a “structural, multi-decade transformation” and said AI represented 65% of total U.S. venture deal value in 2025 and 39% of deal count. He cited several AI-related portfolio companies, including Observe.AI, Etched, Eridu, Marvin, Encode, and EnCharge AI.

Management also addressed investor concerns about SaaS business models amid AI disruption themes. Labe said the company believes “concerns surrounding software and SaaS markets, especially those for venture capital-backed businesses, are overstated,” arguing the issue is more relevant to private equity-backed, legacy software portfolios than to venture growth-stage disruptors. Srivastava said that while roughly 35% of exposures could be classified in broader software categories, many of those positions are newer vintages and “AI-enabled.” In the Q&A, management broke down recent activity by noting that, of the 28 companies added in 2025, 14 were software and nine were “native AI,” with the remainder described as tech-enabled and leveraging AI.

Beyond software and AI, Labe said TPVG is pursuing opportunities tied to domestic priorities such as aerospace and defense, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing, citing portfolio companies including Parry Labs, USCT, Valor, and Standard Bots.

Credit updates: restructurings, recoveries, and watch list stability

Srivastava said no new companies were added to the credit watch list during the fourth quarter and that the weighted average credit ranking “slightly improved” from Q3. He also described notable prepayment and repayment activity during the quarter, alongside fair value movements from credit resolutions and performance-related adjustments.

Among specific updates:

Thirty Madison / The Pill Club: Srivastava said Thirty Madison closed its acquisition of Remedy Meds. Thirty Madison, already a TPVG portfolio company, had acquired the assets of The Pill Club and assumed outstanding loans. Management said the transaction represented a “full recovery inclusive of end of term payments” on both transactions.

Srivastava said Thirty Madison closed its acquisition of Remedy Meds. Thirty Madison, already a TPVG portfolio company, had acquired the assets of The Pill Club and assumed outstanding loans. Management said the transaction represented a “full recovery inclusive of end of term payments” on both transactions. NA-KD: Srivastava described a restructuring of Swedish fashion e-commerce company NA-KD. The lenders, including TPVG and other sponsor-controlled vehicles, recapitalized and restructured the company and now own a controlling equity position. As part of the process, lenders reduced total debt by converting a portion into a hybrid instrument treated as equity on TPVG’s balance sheet and a smaller amount into common equity. Srivastava said TPVG experienced gains due to “full recognition for unaccrued interest, end of term payments and fees,” which were higher than both cost basis and fair value. The lenders are evaluating strategic alternatives over the next 12 to 18 months.

Srivastava described a restructuring of Swedish fashion e-commerce company NA-KD. The lenders, including TPVG and other sponsor-controlled vehicles, recapitalized and restructured the company and now own a controlling equity position. As part of the process, lenders reduced total debt by converting a portion into a hybrid instrument treated as equity on TPVG’s balance sheet and a smaller amount into common equity. Srivastava said TPVG experienced gains due to “full recognition for unaccrued interest, end of term payments and fees,” which were higher than both cost basis and fair value. The lenders are evaluating strategic alternatives over the next 12 to 18 months. Frubana: The company’s sole category five (“red”) obligor continued in recovery. Srivastava said TPVG received recoveries of approximately 25% of Q4’s fair value.

The company’s sole category five (“red”) obligor continued in recovery. Srivastava said TPVG received recoveries of approximately 25% of Q4’s fair value. Prodigy Finance: Management cited reductions in fair value for loans and preferred equity marks due to “sector and business performance” concerns.

In response to questions about equity fundraising activity among borrowers, Srivastava said two debt portfolio companies raised $71 million of equity during Q4, and 15 debt portfolio companies raised $474 million for the full year. He attributed the quarter’s relatively low number of raises to the “freshness” of the portfolio’s vintages following the addition of new obligors in 2024 and 2025.

Financial results: NII, dividends, NAV, and spillover income

Chief Financial Officer Mike Wilhelms reported full-year net investment income (NII) of $42.3 million, or $1.05 per share, on total investment and other income of $90.9 million. The weighted average annualized portfolio yield on debt investments was 13.7% in 2025, down from 15.7% in the prior year, which Wilhelms attributed to a lower interest rate environment and a shift toward “lower yielding, higher quality borrowers.”

TPVG’s total investment portfolio at fair value was approximately $784 million at year-end 2025, up from $676 million at the end of 2024. Wilhelms said the company received $212 million of scheduled principal amortization, prepayments, and early repayments during 2025, resulting in a net increase of about $85 million in the debt portfolio at cost.

For 2025, the company declared and paid total distributions of $1.08 per share, consisting of $1.06 in regular quarterly distributions and a $0.02 supplemental distribution. Wilhelms said TPVG ended the year with estimated spillover income of $42.3 million, or $1.04 per share, which management described as providing earnings carryover into 2026.

NAV increased year-over-year to $8.73 per share at December 31, 2025, from $8.61 at December 31, 2024, though Srivastava noted NAV declined slightly during the fourth quarter due to volatility and unrealized losses in the warrant and equity portfolio.

Balance sheet actions and capital structure

Management emphasized steps taken to improve liquidity and extend maturities. Wilhelms said total liquidity was $252.4 million at year-end, consisting of $47.4 million in cash equivalents and restricted cash and $205 million of available capacity under the revolving credit facility. Gross leverage was 1.33x and net leverage was 1.20x.

During the quarter, TPVG extended its revolving credit facility, extending the revolver period to November 30, 2027 and final maturity to May 30, 2029, while improving economics with reduced spreads and higher advance rates.

Wilhelms also detailed refinancing activity completed after year-end. On February 27, 2026, TPVG entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $75 million of senior unsecured notes due February 2028 at a fixed 7.5% interest rate. On March 2, 2026, the company used the proceeds, along with revolver borrowings and cash, to repay in full $200 million of unsecured notes that matured March 1, 2026. In the Q&A, Wilhelms said the $75 million notes were issued at face value with no discount.

The company also highlighted continued advisor support. Wilhelms said $2 million of income incentive fees earned in Q4 were fully waived, and $5.3 million was waived for the full year. The advisor amended its waiver in November to waive the quarterly income incentive fee through the end of fiscal 2026.

Separately, management noted sponsor alignment through share purchases. Wilhelms said TriplePoint Capital purchased about 1.8 million shares during the third and fourth quarters under its discretionary share purchase program, and continued buying after year-end, bringing total purchases to about 2 million shares, or nearly 5% of outstanding shares.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

