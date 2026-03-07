Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,671 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,808,730,000 after purchasing an additional 581,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,950,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,897,335,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,473,966,000 after buying an additional 133,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $300.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore set a $393.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.