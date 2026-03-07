Pitcairn Co. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $58.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.