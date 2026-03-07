Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $370.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The firm has a market cap of $416.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.83.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

