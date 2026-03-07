Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,380.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 502,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,791,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,078 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of PZA opened at $23.31 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
