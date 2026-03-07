Danaher Corporation $DHR Stock Holdings Lessened by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,732,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 61,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $195.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.86.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

