KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $45,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $1,530,419,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,907,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,515,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,688 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,381,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Key Headlines Impacting KKR & Co. Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Timothy Barakett bought 50,000 shares (~$4.7M) at about $94.47, raising his stake to 285,000 shares — a clear insider-confidence signal amid recent selling. Read More.

Director Timothy Barakett bought 50,000 shares (~$4.7M) at about $94.47, raising his stake to 285,000 shares — a clear insider-confidence signal amid recent selling. Read More. Positive Sentiment: KKR co‑CEOs reportedly purchased ~175,000 shares, which management frames as a vote of confidence while retail investors have been exiting — supports the narrative that leadership thinks the shares are attractive at current levels. Read More.

KKR co‑CEOs reportedly purchased ~175,000 shares, which management frames as a vote of confidence while retail investors have been exiting — supports the narrative that leadership thinks the shares are attractive at current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company is pushing a new retail fund and insiders are buying, which could shift KKR’s growth mix toward fee‑based retail distribution if it attracts and retains assets — a longer‑term positive for recurring fees. Read More.

Company is pushing a new retail fund and insiders are buying, which could shift KKR’s growth mix toward fee‑based retail distribution if it attracts and retains assets — a longer‑term positive for recurring fees. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: KKR agreed to acquire stakes in SK Eternix from SK Discovery and Hahn & Company — adds portfolio assets and potential fees but is deal‑specific and not transformational by itself. Read More.

KKR agreed to acquire stakes in SK Eternix from SK Discovery and Hahn & Company — adds portfolio assets and potential fees but is deal‑specific and not transformational by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Latest quarterly results showed a small EPS miss but large revenue growth (driven by itemized results); the company also declared a modest quarterly dividend — mixed fundamentals that leave valuation sensitive to AUM and fee trends. Read More.

Latest quarterly results showed a small EPS miss but large revenue growth (driven by itemized results); the company also declared a modest quarterly dividend — mixed fundamentals that leave valuation sensitive to AUM and fee trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP has opened an investor investigation into KKR, introducing potential litigation risk and short‑term headline volatility. Read More.

Pomerantz LLP has opened an investor investigation into KKR, introducing potential litigation risk and short‑term headline volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its KKR price target to $127, part of analyst re‑rating that reflects concern about earnings/fee growth and weaker near‑term valuation support. Read More.

Barclays cut its KKR price target to $127, part of analyst re‑rating that reflects concern about earnings/fee growth and weaker near‑term valuation support. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector pressure: accelerated retail redemptions from private‑credit and other illiquid products have forced re‑pricing of firms with big private‑credit exposure (including KKR), prompting analysts to rework models and raising liquidity/fee risks. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,923,950. This trade represents a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.66 per share, with a total value of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 15,503,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

