Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $150.24 Million Stake in Sony Corporation $SONY

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,597 shares during the quarter. Sony accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of Sony worth $150,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Sony by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Sony in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 46.7% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $21.48 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONY. Wall Street Zen raised Sony to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sony from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nomura raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

