Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,087 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.15% of Republic Services worth $107,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $404,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $253,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $231.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

