Brilliant Earth Group’s (BRLT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.85 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 303,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,952. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $134.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $26,971.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 446,736 shares in the company, valued at $612,028.32. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 83.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 234.0% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Reported record quarterly net sales with 4% year-over-year net sales growth and 34% year-over-year bookings growth in fine jewelry; company provided Q1 and full-year 2026 guidance. Record Quarterly Net Sales

Reported record quarterly net sales with 4% year-over-year net sales growth and 34% year-over-year bookings growth in fine jewelry; company provided Q1 and full-year 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Published its fifth annual Mission Report highlighting sustainability, transparency and brand initiatives that support long-term differentiation in ethical fine jewelry. Mission Report

Published its fifth annual Mission Report highlighting sustainability, transparency and brand initiatives that support long-term differentiation in ethical fine jewelry. Positive Sentiment: Management projects mid-single-digit net sales growth for 2026 with expansion in fine jewelry, a potential tailwind if margins recover. Sales Growth Outlook

Management projects mid-single-digit net sales growth for 2026 with expansion in fine jewelry, a potential tailwind if margins recover. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcripts and materials are available for deeper reads on guidance and margin commentary. Seeking Alpha Transcript MSN Transcript

Q4 2025 earnings call transcripts and materials are available for deeper reads on guidance and margin commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feeds show anomalous/zero values (0 shares, NaN changes) and appear unreliable — no clear short-squeeze or covering signal from available data.

Short-interest reports in the feeds show anomalous/zero values (0 shares, NaN changes) and appear unreliable — no clear short-squeeze or covering signal from available data. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: GAAP loss of $0.06 per share vs. a $0.02 consensus and revenue of $124.4M slightly below estimates — an EPS miss that pressures sentiment on profitability and near-term margins. Zacks: Q4 Loss MarketBeat: Earnings

Q4 results missed expectations: GAAP loss of $0.06 per share vs. a $0.02 consensus and revenue of $124.4M slightly below estimates — an EPS miss that pressures sentiment on profitability and near-term margins. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut price targets: TD Cowen lowered its target to $1.60 with a “hold” rating and B. Riley trimmed its target to $1.50 (reaffirmed neutral), reducing headline upside and prompting selling. Benzinga: Analyst Notes

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

