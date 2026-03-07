Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) CEO Ramy Farid Sells 3,661 Shares of Stock

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy Farid sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $47,263.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 330,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,937.84. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Schrodinger Stock Performance

SDGR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 976,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,207. Schrodinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $938.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.57. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Schrodinger’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrodinger

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schrodinger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schrodinger by 459.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 158,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 129,877 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Schrodinger by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 438,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schrodinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Schrodinger by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 441,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 278,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

