Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Steven Hershkowitz Sells 5,193 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Hershkowitz sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $18,902.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,948.92. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.62. 457,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,446. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been adding to positions (Invesco, BNP Paribas, Barclays and others increased stakes), and institutions now own ~73.8% of the stock — a supportive sign of professional interest that can limit downside. MarketBeat Institutional & Insider Summary

Analysts show a consensus “Hold” with a target around $5.75 (one Buy, two Holds). Valuation metrics (PE ~9, market cap ~ $330M) may attract value-oriented buyers, but the stock sits below its 200-day moving average, which mutes near-term bullish conviction. Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders sold small blocks of shares on Mar 3 — CEO Seth Ravin (3,080 shares), CMO David Rowe (2,809), CFO Michael Perica (3,140) and other EVPs — each sale worth roughly $8–12k (at ~$3.72). Though the reductions are small percentage-wise (sub-4% for any single insider), clustered insider selling often pressures sentiment and can trigger short-term selling by other holders. InsiderTrades: Insider Selling Alert

Several analysts have issued reports on RMNI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Rimini Street by 96.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Rimini Street by 32.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc (NASDAQ: RMNI) is a provider of enterprise software support services, specializing in third-party maintenance for mission-critical applications from leading technology vendors. The company offers comprehensive support for ERP, CRM and database environments, with coverage for systems from providers such as Oracle and SAP. Through its proactive system monitoring, performance tuning, regulatory and tax update services, Rimini Street aims to extend the lifecycle of enterprise applications while delivering service levels comparable to or exceeding those of original software vendors.

Founded in 2005 by technology entrepreneur Seth Ravin, Rimini Street has grown from a startup into a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in March 2018.

