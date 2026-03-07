BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BTSG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.31. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $1,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,943.10. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $9,053,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,023,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,132,662. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,727,750 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks added BTSG to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth list for March 6, highlighting it as a top growth pick. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Zacks added BTSG to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth list for March 6, highlighting it as a top growth pick. Positive Sentiment: Zacks similarly featured BTSG on its March 5 list of best growth / strong-buy stocks, reinforcing buy-side attention across consecutive days. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Zacks similarly featured BTSG on its March 5 list of best growth / strong-buy stocks, reinforcing buy-side attention across consecutive days. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded BTSG from Hold to Strong Buy and published follow-ups pointing to momentum and rising earnings estimate revisions—signals that analysts are lifting near‑term expectations. Zacks.com upgrade

Zacks upgraded BTSG from Hold to Strong Buy and published follow-ups pointing to momentum and rising earnings estimate revisions—signals that analysts are lifting near‑term expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a piece noting surging earnings estimate revisions for BTSG, which is commonly bullish for the stock if revisions translate into higher forward EPS and investor expectations. Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside

Zacks published a piece noting surging earnings estimate revisions for BTSG, which is commonly bullish for the stock if revisions translate into higher forward EPS and investor expectations. Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary (Mizuho) and media noted strong price-appreciation forecasts and heavy trading after the analyst upgrade, which can support further upside if momentum continues. Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Broker commentary (Mizuho) and media noted strong price-appreciation forecasts and heavy trading after the analyst upgrade, which can support further upside if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published comparative coverage showing how BTSG stacks up vs. medical peers this year—useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Peer Performance

Zacks published comparative coverage showing how BTSG stacks up vs. medical peers this year—useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures in the dataset show 0 shares and 0.0 days-to-cover (likely a data artifact). That suggests no clear short-position signal from the reported data and should be treated cautiously.

Reported short-interest figures in the dataset show 0 shares and 0.0 days-to-cover (likely a data artifact). That suggests no clear short-position signal from the reported data and should be treated cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain mixed: the company’s most recent quarterly report showed strong revenue growth but a small EPS miss and the stock trades at a elevated PE, which can make it vulnerable to short-term pullbacks despite positive analyst notes.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

