Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.29% of ATI worth $32,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,726,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ATI by 552.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after buying an additional 609,874 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth $52,217,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 52.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,895,000 after buying an additional 329,668 shares during the period. Finally, Saraza Management LP bought a new stake in ATI during the second quarter valued at $26,334,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATI. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised ATI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $5,896,811.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 132,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,525,368.48. The trade was a 28.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI opened at $150.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $168.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

