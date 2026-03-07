Michael Barry Buys 18,072 Shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Barry bought 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $249,935.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,538.22. This trade represents a 1,156.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. FMC Corporation has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $44.78.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. FMC had a negative net margin of 64.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $43.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 43,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.