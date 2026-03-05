Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,579 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,051.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $4,533,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.