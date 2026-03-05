Kier Group (LON:KIE) Issues Earnings Results

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Here are the key takeaways from Kier Group’s conference call:

Get Kier Group alerts:

Management reported a record GBP 11.6 billion order book (up 5%), providing ~94% coverage of FY2026 revenue and ~78% of FY2027, with a broader GBP 35 billion pipeline for the next two years.

Management reported a record (up 5%), providing ~94% coverage of FY2026 revenue and ~78% of FY2027, with a broader GBP 35 billion pipeline for the next two years. The balance sheet has strengthened materially — period-end net cash of GBP 103 million and average net cash of ~GBP 16.8 million (first time in 13 years) — enabling a higher interim dividend and a new GBP 25 million share buyback.

The balance sheet has strengthened materially — period-end net cash of and average net cash of ~GBP 16.8 million (first time in 13 years) — enabling a higher interim dividend and a new share buyback. Adjusted operating profit rose 6.6% to GBP 71 million with a HY margin of 3.5%, and management reiterated a full-year margin target of 4.0–4.5%.

Adjusted operating profit rose 6.6% to with a HY margin of 3.5%, and management reiterated a full-year margin target of 4.0–4.5%. Fire and cladding remediation remains an ongoing adjusted item: management expects ~ GBP 30 million of costs in FY2026 and a similar level in FY2027, with insurance recoveries and final liabilities still uncertain.

Fire and cladding remediation remains an ongoing adjusted item: management expects ~ of costs in FY2026 and a similar level in FY2027, with insurance recoveries and final liabilities still uncertain. Management is reorganizing operations (merged infrastructure division, new senior hires), rolling out the “Kier 360” integrated model and “Naturally Digital” program, and targeting a 15% ROCE for Property by 2028 to drive longer-term, cross-divisional growth.

Kier Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 220 on Thursday. Kier Group has a 1-year low of GBX 107.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 253.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £950.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kier Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KIE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 target price on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIE

About Kier Group

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.

Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.