John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 163.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.7% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 30.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $968.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.43 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%.

JBSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John B. Sanfilippo & Son currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

