Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:RGR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 111,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,291. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $592.49 million, a P/E ratio of 285.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,486,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $8,011,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 31.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,805,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 198,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

