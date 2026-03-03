Quaker Houghton $KWR Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 105.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Quaker Houghton worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Houghton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Houghton from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Quaker Houghton Price Performance

Shares of Quaker Houghton stock opened at $145.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,214.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Quaker Houghton has a twelve month low of $95.91 and a twelve month high of $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.50.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $468.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.17 million. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Houghton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is presently -1,691.67%.

Quaker Houghton Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

