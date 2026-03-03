TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.7730, but opened at $12.76. TDK shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 39,209 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTDKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised TDK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TDK presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

TDK Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. TDK had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.08 billion. TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK



TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

Featured Stories

