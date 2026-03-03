Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 385,027 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 29th total of 311,368 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on shares of Materialise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

MTLS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 49,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,253. Materialise has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Materialise had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth $2,356,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,166,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 654,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 219,995 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 580,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company specializing in 3D printing software and additive manufacturing services. Through its dual focus on software and printing, the company addresses a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and healthcare. Materialise’s offerings span from design and simulation tools to end-to-end production, delivering both standardized and highly customized parts across polymer and metal platforms.

On the software side, Materialise develops a suite of proprietary applications—such as Magics for data preparation, Mimics for medical image processing and patient-specific modeling, and Streamics for production workflow management.

