Short Interest in Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB) Expands By 45.5%

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,033 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 29th total of 710 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA:DHSB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.19. Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $26.49.
Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Company Profile
