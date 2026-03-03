Short Interest in Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB) Expands By 45.5%

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,033 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 29th total of 710 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DHSB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.19. Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (DHSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US equities of any market capitalization. It aims to mitigate downside risk and provide upside potential through options and options spread DHSB was launched on Feb 14, 2025 and is issued by Day Hagan.

