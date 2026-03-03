Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 116,720 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 29th total of 94,171 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,851 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,851 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 3,857,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,874,000 after purchasing an additional 445,101 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF alerts:

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Stock Performance

SNPE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. 832,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,307. Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.