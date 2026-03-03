Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $325,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $239,638.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,205.39. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,317,344.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,087 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,485.69. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,820 shares of company stock valued at $14,487,482. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $243.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.04 and a 200 day moving average of $219.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

