Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,468,949 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 29th total of 2,371,551 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JonesTrading reduced their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 126.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 688,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 70.78 and a quick ratio of 70.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $768.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin BSP Realty Trust this week:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FBRT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.