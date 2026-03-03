Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,468,949 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 29th total of 2,371,551 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JonesTrading reduced their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FBRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 688,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 70.78 and a quick ratio of 70.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $768.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.98.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin BSP Realty Trust this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple investor‑rights firms are sending notices and urging shareholders to secure counsel and consider serving as lead plaintiff; these are procedural steps that keep the case moving and highlight upcoming deadlines. ROSEN, THE FIRST FILING FIRM, Encourages Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – FBRT
- Neutral Sentiment: Firms (Faruqi, Portnoy, Rosen and others) are reminding investors of lead‑plaintiff deadlines (late April for some suits); these notices increase publicity but are standard in securities litigation. FBRT INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 27, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: News coverage says the market narrative is shifting after Franklin cut its dividend and analyst targets — a fundamental development that reduces income appeal and likely prompted downward re‑rating. How The Narrative On Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Is Shifting After Dividend And Target Cuts
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple class actions have been filed alleging securities law violations covering Nov 5, 2024–Feb 11, 2026; several firms (Gainey McKenna, Robbins, Bronstein) are actively pursuing investor claims, increasing potential liability and distraction for management. Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT)
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms have opened securities‑fraud investigations (Glancy, Schall and others) and solicited victims; investigations can lead to settlements or enforcement actions that carry financial and reputational costs. FBRT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Press pieces and firm solicitations describing an actual lawsuit and possible securities‑law violations amplify downside risk and explain elevated trading volume and bearish sentiment among investors today. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights – FBRT
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FBRT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.
By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.
